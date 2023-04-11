RENO Piscopo has declared he's ready for a 90-minute effort as the Newcastle Jets look to snap a six-match winless streak and keep their finals aspirations alive for 2023.
The key attacking player is eyeing off Macarthur, hosted by the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday (7:45pm), as he continues his own comeback from injury.
Piscopo, following a two-month lay off, has played 65 and 71 minutes in his most recent appearances and feels like he's got even more to give in what essentially shapes as a must-win run home for Newcastle.
"Hopefully I get 90 minutes this game and hopefully I can do that," Piscopo told media after training in Maitland on Tuesday.
"Obviously training and matches are a lot different for the fitness side of things, you can train all you want but the game intensity is a lot harder and it's a lot different.
"I've just been trying to build myself up slowly and hopefully this week I can get 90 minutes."
A congested A-League Men's ladder means the play-off race has come down to the wire, Newcastle (26 points) in a four-way share of eighth spot but just three points outside the top six and one ahead of last with three rounds remaining.
"I've been in the A-League for a few years now, but it's the first time I've seen it [ladder] like that," Piscopo said.
The 24-year-old, amid a two-season deal at the Jets, feels the equation is simple now especially after a "disappointing" and "frustrating" 3-0 loss to Brisbane on the weekend.
We've got three games left, we have to win all three."- RENE PISCOPO
"Just being positive. We've got three games left, we have to win all three. Just keep focused on that," he said.
Newcastle have suffered four losses and two draws in their previous six outings, last recording a win against upcoming opponents and fellow play-off hopefuls Macarthur (26) on February 18.
"There's pressure there but we have to focus on ourselves, try not to get distracted with thinking about the top six. Focus on our game, try to play our game and do our best on the day," Piscopo said.
Sidelined striker Beka Mikeltadze (shoulder), leading goal scorer for the Jets, could return.
"I'm not too sure ... but fingers crossed," Piscopo said.
Newcastle host third-placed Central Coast (37) in the penultimate round on April 22 before travelling to meet sixth-ranked Sydney FC (29) on April 29.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
