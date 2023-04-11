Newcastle Herald
Boy, 11, arrested after pursuit ends in North Lambton

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
Boy, 11, arrested after pursuit ends in North Lambton
Boy, 11, arrested after pursuit ends in North Lambton

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a pursuit in Newcastle in the early hours of Tuesday.

