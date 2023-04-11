Boy, 11, arrested after pursuit ends in North Lambton

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a pursuit in Newcastle in the early hours of Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said the chase began after officers patrolling the Inner City Bypass at Bennetts Green saw a vehicle make an illegal right turn.
After the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit took place along the bypass towards Lambton.
The car stopped on Newcastle Road and North Lambton and the occupants allegedly fled the scene.
Police arrested an 11-year-old boy nearby and took him to Newcastle Police Station.
A police spokesperson said the child would be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Investigations into the pursuit are ongoing.
Anyone with information that could help police is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers either through the online reporting portal or by calling 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.