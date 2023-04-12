Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Updated

Lake Macquarie Private Hospital expansion: council allows 10-storey tower in Gateshead proposal

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie Private Hospital chief executive Sharon Rewitt. Picture supplied
Lake Macquarie Private Hospital chief executive Sharon Rewitt. Picture supplied

Update

UPGRADES to Lake Macquarie Private Hospital are hoped to ease the strain on emergency departments across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.