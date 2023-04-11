Four charged over alleged armed hold-up at Maitland Park

Four people have been charged after a man was allegedly robbed by bandits armed with a gun and tyre irons at Maitland Park last week.
Police have been told the 30-year-old was approached by five armed people at about 8.20am on April 4.
Investigators have arrested four people, who have been charged and remain before the courts.
A 32-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested in East Maitland the day of the hold-up and charged with robbery armed with a dangerous weapon. They remain in custody and will face court on May 31.
Two days later, police arrested a 30-year-old woman at an apartment on Ken Tubman Drive in Maitland and charged her with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon. She also remains behind bars ahead of her next court appearance in Newcastle on May 31.
The same day, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Curtain Street at East Maitland and charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, and hindering or resisting police.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday inquiries into the armed robbery are ongoing.
