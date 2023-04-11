Four charged over alleged armed hold-up at Maitland Park

Newcastle Herald
Four charged after gun, tyre irons allegedly used for armed hold-up at Maitland Park

By Nick Bielby
April 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Four people have been charged after a man was allegedly robbed by bandits armed with a gun and tyre irons at Maitland Park last week.

