Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd arrives at Newcastle midweek races full of confidence after four winners at Warwick Farm meeting

By Gary Harley
April 11 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Newcastle Jockey Club last month. Broadmeadow will host an eight-race program on Wednesday. Picture by Marina Neil
Action from the Newcastle Jockey Club last month. Broadmeadow will host an eight-race program on Wednesday. Picture by Marina Neil

Fresh from his most successful day in the saddle at Warwick Farm on Easter Monday, teenage apprentice Zac Lloyd will head to Wednesday's Newcastle meeting with five mounts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.