Share your stories and memories of Liddell Power Station

LIDDELL Power Station is set to close on April 28.
It will be the end of an era for the Hunter Region and for the people and communities involved with Liddell. We want to hear your stories for our special coverage of the upcoming closure.
You can share your story be emailing news@newcastleherald.com.au just make sure you include you name and contact details.
Please note: Anything you submit may be used in print or online as part of the Herald's coverage, but your mobile phone number and email address will not be shared publicly and will only be used if we need to contact you.
The power station is scheduled to shut down on April 28, then the remainder of the year will be spent decommissioning the site before one of the state's largest industrial demolition projects gets underway in early 2024.
