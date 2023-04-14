9 Kitchener Parade Mayfield East
A brilliant opportunity for spacious family living with exceptional style in one of the most prized pockets of Mayfield East.
This simply stunning home is a masterpiece of design and luxury, featuring 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 modern bathrooms and 2 grand living areas that are perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family.
Leadlight front door, wainscotting, ornate fretwork and an ornamental fireplace add charm and character.
With off-street parking for 3 cars plus a small boat or trailer, this home has everything you need and more.
"This old 'grandma's house" has been transformed into a spacious home offering everything a family could ask for," listing agent George Rafty, from First National Newcastle City, said.
"It blends federation features such as timber fretwork, ornate fireplaces and leadlight windows with high-quality modern living such as state-of-the-art kitchen and bathrooms. It is perfect for family living and entertaining."
The highlight of this breathtaking property is undoubtedly the stunning island kitchen, which is the centrepiece of the open-plan family living area.
With a soaring 4.5m cathedral ceiling, the space is grand and inviting, offering a sense of luxury that is second to none.
Glass stacker doors provide a seamless transition to the alfresco entertaining deck, complete with a BBQ, wine fridge, sink, and outdoor TV.
All bedrooms are fitted with quality carpet, built-ins and plantation shutters.
The landscaped yard is perfect for those who love to entertain, with ample room to add a pool down the track (STCA).
There is electric gated entry into the carport, and tandem car garage with internal access and rear door opening to concrete pad for boat or trailer.
Located in the highly sought-after suburb of Mayfield East, this home is just minutes away from the best that the area has to offer.
Equium Social, Praise Joe, and Bar Solé Café are just a few of the nearby coffee shops that ensure you are spoilt for choice.
Stay active with Mayfield Pool, Bowling Club, and Dangar Park all within easy strolling distance, plus Coles supermarket just a stone's throw away.
"Kitchener Parade is the most sought-after street in Mayfield as its very quiet and only one block long," Mr Rafty said.
"It's perfect for families as it's close to Mayfield East Public School and San Clemente High School, Equium Social Café and Mayfield Shopping strip which includes including Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.
"It really is the perfect family home in the perfect family location - just move straight in with nothing to do!"
