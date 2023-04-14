History to be made in the Upper Hunter

It will be almost two years to the day since Greyhound Racing NSW announced that the Muswellbrook racing facility would undergo a major redevelopment to allow it to host TAB race meetings.
A lot has changed since then but the commitment to Muswellbrook has remained strong, and on Sunday, April 16 all will come to fruition when the Upper Hunter track makes history with its inaugural TAB race meeting.
"We are very, very proud of the new facility at Muswellbrook, and to celebrate the grand opening, we are inviting everyone from around the region to come along and be part of what will be a memorable day," GRNSW's CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"There will be lots of free activities for all the family, including a jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle, fairy floss, kids' zone, and local band Hurricane Fall will be performing, and it will all be free."
Mr Macaulay said the reason for the upgrade of the Muswellbrook facility, and others around NSW, was to bring all racetracks up to the safest standard.
"The safety and welfare of our animals is paramount and that is not just rhetoric," he said.
"While this new venue will be a tremendous addition for the local participants, the flow on effect will be beneficial to the community.
"We estimate the facility will bring an additional $20 million into the Muswellbrook economy, and 20 additional jobs."
Gates will open at 11.30am on April 16 with racing to conclude around 5pm.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
