Greyhound news from around NSW

Peter Rodgers was just 10 years old when he led out his first greyhound at a race meeting.
If we think of that as his starting point in the sport, the victory of his dog Simply Limelight in the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg on April 8, was anything but an overnight success.
"I was 10 years of age, I can't remember what track it was, Grafton or Armidale, and the stewards were a bit more relaxed then," Rodgers reflected on after winning the $300,000 to the winner Group 1 race.
"I'm 67 now so 57 years of hard grind to get here and I've always had a nice dog, always had winners, always enjoyed the sport, but it just hasn't come overnight.
"I always knew there was a good race in the dog and tonight was the defining moment for him. He deserves it.
"He has been an absolute warrior for the last 12 months, and he just needed to win a race like this.
"He's been in seven group races in the last 12 months, and he just could not get one but they're very hard to win, they don't give them away, and that's why not many dogs win them, but he's done fantastic and it's onwards and upwards from here for him."
Victorian Baby Jaycee finished second with West Australian Custard Monelli third.
Congratulations to Jonathan Childs and his 12-year-old daughter Lilly who were on track at Casino for their first winner Elarbee Mendes on April 4.
Lilly pestered her dad to get a greyhound as a pet after seeing the dogs on an episode of Harry's Practice.
It worked, because they eventually adopted one, Bindy, from trainer Jamie Hancock.
They stayed in touch with Jamie, "one thing led to another," they said, and Lilly and Jonathan began going to the races.
Jonathan then got his licence before being given Elarbee Mendes to train, and the rest is now history.
It has been a busy few weeks for the team at Greyhounds As Pets (GAP).
On Sunday April 23 the team will celebrate their biggest event of the year, National Adoption Day, and the preparations for the event have all gone well.
The event will again be held at the Sydney's Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, and will run between 10am and 3pm.
Each state organisation takes part in National Adoption Day, and the event has proven time and again to be very successful when it comes to finding loving homes for greyhounds.
At last year's National Adoption Day 33 greyhounds found new homes, and the team are hoping to surpass that number in 2023 with more than 40 dogs on site to meet, adopt or foster.
GAP staff will be on hand at the event to answer any burning questions, and to take visitors through the adoption process, explaining how they can match you with your perfect pet.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.