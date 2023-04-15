Newcastle Herald
Greyhound news from around NSW

April 15 2023 - 10:30am
Simply Limelight from NSW won the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg on April 8. Victorian Baby Jaycee finished second with West Australian Custard Monelli third. Picture supplied
An Easter Egg race win that was 57 years in the making

Peter Rodgers was just 10 years old when he led out his first greyhound at a race meeting.

