Star fullback Tamika Upton has signed with the Newcastle Knights for the next five NRLW seasons.
A Central Queensland product, Upton was one of multiple Queensland players from last year's premiership-winning squad considered a chance to not return this year as the competition expands from six to 10 teams, including the addition of the North Queensland Cowboys.
But she will remain at the Knights on the long-term deal and try and secure back-to-back titles this season.
Upton only joined the Knights last season, along with Millie Boyle, after a couple of years at the Brisbane Broncos.
She played in five of Newcastle's seven games, scoring five tries, and was awarded the Karen Murphy Medal as the player of the match in the 32-12 grand final victory over Parramatta.
The 26-year-old was selected to play for Australia at the World Cup in England last year but pulled out of the squad due to injury.
She was also selected to represent the Australian Indigenous side in the All Stars fixture in February but opted not to play in the game due to the risk of injury potentially hampering her ability to earn a contract in the NRLW.
The Rockhampton-born talent played for her first game for Newcastle's NSW Women's Premiership side last weekend and has been named to start at fullback against Cronulla on Saturday in the last game of the regular season.
The side, which features fellow NRLW stars Jesse Southwell and Yasmin Clydsdale, needs to secure a big victory to be a chance of making the finals.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
