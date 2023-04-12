Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets midfielder Josie Morley back in boost for Adamstown Rosebud: NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
April 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Newcastle Jets midfielder Josie Morley was back in action for Adamstown at Darling Street Oval on Monday. Picture by Marina Neil
Adamstown coach Ryan Campbell expects Josie Morley to only get better after the Newcastle Jets player returned to NPL Women Northern NSW on Monday.

