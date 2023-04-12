Adamstown coach Ryan Campbell expects Josie Morley to only get better after the Newcastle Jets player returned to NPL Women Northern NSW on Monday.
The 19-year-old midfielder was a stand-out performer for Rosebud last year but has rejoined the club after minimal match minutes in the 2022-23 A-League Women's season.
Morley took the field just twice for the Jets, playing a total of 31 minutes.
But she still showed plenty of class despite a blow-out 6-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic in Women's League Cup action at Darling Street Oval on Monday.
Morley produced Adamstown's sole goal with a close-range header in the 77th minute.
"She brings quality," Campbell said.
"She's very raw. Match fitness is lacking and match competitiveness as well, winning challenges and being able to come out with the ball.
"But quality-wise she brings more than what we had and brings a bit more experience to add to Liv [goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon] to be able to compete at that level."
Morley will be back in action when Adamstown front up again at Darling Street Oval on Sunday for their NPLW NNSW round-six battle with Olympic.
But Rosebud, who are fifth with seven points, will have to wait longer for the return of Jets fullback Leia Puxty.
A-League players must wait 30 days from their last professional match before taking the field in an amateur competition. Puxty played in Newcastle's final-round clash with Sydney on April 1.
Campbell suggested Rosebud may take a different approach against the competition heayweights this weekend after being outplayed on Monday.
"We've probably got to try to be a bit more aggressive and positive," Campbell said.
"We had an idea to try to make sure we didn't concede but it didn't work. We might change it up and be a bit more front foot, a bit more aggressive with it, but we'll see."
Olympic had five starting players out on Monday through unavailability.
Midfielders Rosie Copus and Laura Hall, strike weapon Sophie McDonald and fullback Brooke Summers come back into calculations but centre-back Alesha Clifford is overseas.
Olympic are unbeaten in four outings to be on 10 points and level terms with Broadmeadow, who have played one more match, and five adrift of leaders Charlestown (15). Olympic and Azzurri meet in round seven on April 23.
"We've still got lots of room to grow," Olympic assistant coach Craig Atkins said.
"You watch some of the combinations and they're still building. Nothing has been fully developed yet. I think it could be quite scary of what we have got to come."
