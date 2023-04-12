JAUSHUA Sotirio says "my hand is up" to start for the Jets as he continues to return from injury, also hoping a home crowd can give Newcastle an "extra edge" during the club's desperate finals bid.
Sotirio, coming back from a month-long calf issue, played 36 minutes off the bench in last weekend's 3-0 loss which extended Newcastle's winless streak to six matches.
The Jets host Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night (7:45pm), caught in a logjam of play-off aspirants but still only three points outside the top six with three rounds remaining.
When asked if he wanted to be part of Newcastle's first XI again, Sotirio replied: "Yeah, definitely. It's do or die so you want to play. These are the games you want to play. We have three games left and we want to push for finals so my hand is up".
In terms of his recovery, Sotirio declares himself "ready" to face the Bulls.
"I've just come back from a four-week injury. I did my calf, grade one and grade two in the same calf. So it wasn't good but it's all part of it, the ups and downs of being a footballer," he said.
"It was good to get 40 minutes off the bench against Brisbane. Got some good minutes in there and we'll see what the boss [Jets coach Arthur Papas] has planned for this weekend.
"I feel good and ready for this weekend no matter what happens."
Macathur are the last team Newcastle managed to beat, 1-0 back on February 18.
Both sides now sit alongside each other on the A-League Men's ladder with 26 points.
Only a "ridiculous" four points separate seven clubs, from Sydney FC (29) in sixth to Melbourne Victory (25) in last.
"It's the tightest it's been since the start of the A-League. The next three games the bottom six teams will be fighting and doing whatever it takes to get over the line," Sotirio said.
The Jets tackle Macarthur, coming off a dramatic 2-all draw with Wanderers and now minus former World Cup representative Daniel Arzani (ankle), before welcoming third-ranked Central Coast (37) on April 22 and then travelling to Sydney FC on April 29.
Newcastle have won four and drawn two of their 11 appearances at home this season.
"We need everyone [on deck] to be honest, even our fans as well. It's a home game and we need them behind us to give us that extra edge to get the win," Sotirio said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
