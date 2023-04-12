FRESH from his maiden group 1 victory, Hunter apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons added another winner to his name at Newcastle on Wednesday.
Gibbons steered Nyika home in the third, having landed the Sydney Cup on board Explosive Jack at Randwick on Saturday.
"He [Gibbons] is just riding with all the confidence in the world now after the weekend," a representative from the Anthony Cummings stable told Sky Racing.
Nyika travelled from last to first along the rails, finishing in front by 0.27 lengths.
"From the top of the straight I just needed clear air. If I didn't get it, it was going to be a good thing licked," Gibbons told Sky Racing.
Mark Newnham prepared a double via Silvakia and Toesonthenose, Mark Minervini saw Super across the line while Wollongong-based Ben Smith, courtesy of $31 outsider West Of Dalby, recorded his first win at Newcastle since returning to training.
Kris Lees struck success interstate on Wednesday with Hype saluting at Doomben.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.