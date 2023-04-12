NEWCASTLE Rugby League's board have granted two players dispensation and denied six others as clubs continue coming to terms with this year's points system.
Warren Schillings and Mitchell Black had their individual weightings downgraded after successful applications made by the Northern Hawks and Souths respectively.
A meeting was called last week to assess all claims.
Half-a-dozen players linked with unsuccessful applications weren't named, however, paperwork was only lodged by two clubs.
First-grade teams are allowed a maximum of 120 points per game.
Hawks forward Schillings is no longer classified as an "impact transfer", a term used in the NSW Rugby League system, reducing his value from 25 to eight.
Schillings' move to the fledgling club in 2021 was enough to convince the board to overturn an initial ruling by Newcastle RL, despite his campaign with Central last year after the Hawks were denied promotion for the top competition.
Souths hooker Black was originally worth six points, but this has been decreased by four because of consideration for continuous service. The former Knights lower grader played for the Lions either side of returning home during COVID in 2020.
The clubs in question both have multiple 25-point players on their books including Luke Walsh, Timanu Alexander, Daniel Melmouth, Henry Penn (Hawks), Uiti Baker and Loclan Piper (Souths).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
