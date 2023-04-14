A Pancake for Max to go with Max

When Lithgow mayor Maree Statham was invited to attend an announcement about the redevelopment of her city's greyhound track, little did she realise this would become her sliding doors moment.
That day last month, when Greyhound Racing NSW announced a $3 million upgrade to the Lithgow facility, Maree was in attendance and took her two and half year-old grandson Max along for the outing.
Also attending were a trio of four-legged visitors from Western Sydney's Greyhounds As Pets facility.
One of those was a beautiful white and brindle girl called Pancake.
"I thought she was really stunning, and my little grandson - with Pancake being a different kind of dog to what he was used to - certainly took a very strong interest in her and he was quite happy to have his photo taken with her," Maree explained.
But this would not simply end with some happy snaps.
Later that day after announcements were made and his grandmother had dropped him home, Max had a few words with his parents.
"I think his mum and dad were quite surprised because he went home and said 'I saw Pancake today and I want a Pancake'," Maree recalled.
"They weren't sure exactly what that meant, but when I told them that Pancake was a dog, they actually had a look at a photograph which we had taken that day and suddenly they recommended highly that I couldn't leave that dog at Greyhounds As Pets, I have to get that dog.
"I thought no, I've got a dog, a 14-year-old Labrador - also called Max - I don't really need another dog," Maree said.
"I thought about it for a couple of days and it's hard to believe that a two and a half year-old child could be strong enough to convince you that it's a good idea to get that dog.
"My son-in-law gave me a phone call and insisted that I should get Pancake, so that was the straw that broke the camel's back or as I like to call it, the beginning of a life with a new pet, and I'm delighted that Pancake's come to live with us.
"My dog (Max) has been very welcoming, and they seem like they'll become very good mates, which would be lovely."
When she joined local member and NSW National Party Leader Paul Toole, and GRNSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay at the Lithgow racetrack in March for the redevelopment announcement, Maree admits her knowledge of greyhounds was very limited.
"I didn't know a thing about them, only the fact that they can run fast," she said of her previous greyhound knowledge.
"I'd never thought about them as pets, but that day was very convincing and I'd urge anybody who wanted a wonderful new pet to contact Greyhounds As Pets, and I know already that Pancake will be the ideal pet for me and my lifestyle.
"I'm really looking forward to having her.
"I think she'll be great for me as well as my grandson, and my dog seems to be quite happy with her around.
"I have a lovely big property here (at Portland between Bathurst and Lithgow) and I'm sure Pancake will love the place once she gets used to it."
And what about taking Pancake to council chambers?
"Oh yes, I do need a bodyguard, but I don't know that Pancake is the right dog for that," Maree said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
