Newcastle Herald
Home/News

This homes sublime with ocean views divine

April 15 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feature property

90 Rembrandt Drive, Merewether Heights

  • 4 beds 2 baths 2 cars
  • Auction: Friday May 5, 6pm
  • Price: Guide on Request
  • Agency: Wilton Lemke Stewart
  • Agent: Nick Stewart (02) 4086 7172
  • Inspect: View Saturday April 15 12:00pm - 12:30pm

This stunning, recently built dual-level home has everything you need for a stylish and relaxed lifestyle, with enviable ocean views and a north-easterly aspect to harness the sea breeze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.