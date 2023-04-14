This stunning, recently built dual-level home has everything you need for a stylish and relaxed lifestyle, with enviable ocean views and a north-easterly aspect to harness the sea breeze.
With multiple zones to suit all your needs and a clever layout that puts the main living area and master bedroom on the upper level, you can unwind alone or together in style.
With a modern island kitchen and a family and dining area that seamlessly flows onto the ocean view terrace, entertaining is easy. Plus, the rear deck off the rumpus is perfect for relaxing while the kids play in the private, low maintenance yard.
Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a study nook, provide plenty of space for everyone to kick back and relax.
Easy access to the stunning beaches of Burwood and Merewether, as well beautiful Glenrock State Conservation Area. Plus, with Merewether Heights Public School and kindy just 500m away.
Put simply, this home's sublime with ocean views so fine and a location that's divine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.