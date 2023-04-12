Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Vale Newcastle-born artist John Olsen

By Editorial
April 13 2023 - 8:00am
NEWCASTLE'S unshakeable reputation as a steel town, even all these years after BHP's departure, has always given short shrift to its cultural contributions. But in John Olsen, the Hunter offered the origin of a titan in the art world who will not be forgotten.

