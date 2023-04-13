Newcastle Herald
Kids' activities after school are booming, but some parents ask themselves whether it's too much time and money and too structured

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 14 2023 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Joel and Natalie Dyet play a musical instrument and sport. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
HUNTER parents are spending thousands of dollars a year on after-school activities in what one expert calls a "highly structured childhood culture", which is limiting time for the free play essential for health and wellbeing.

