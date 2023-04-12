Maitland have strengthened their top-four credentials in NPL Women Northern NSW with the acquisition of experienced midfielder Keely Gawthrop from Newcastle Olympic.
Gawthrop has been with Olympic for the past three seasons but is believed to have left the 2020 champions in search of more playing opportunity.
Maitland have however lost centre-back Sawyer Hall, who has returned to the United States for family reasons.
** The Magpies and Mid Coast will be playing for more than just competition points in round six of NPLW at Cooks Square Park this Sunday.
The fixture will double as their League Cup quarter-final showdown, which was originally scheduled for Good Friday but was washed out.
In the event of a draw, Cup progression will be determined by penalty shoot-out.
** Kotara South beat Dudley Redhead 4-1 at Nesbitt Park on Tuesday night as round four of the Australia Cup kicked off. NPL men's teams make their first appearances next week.
** Lambton coach David Tanchevski was pleased to see young recruits Finn TodHunter, Josh Benson and Bailey Newton having an impact with goals in a 3-1 win over Lake Macquarie in NPLM NNSW on Sunday.
The defending champions lost several senior players following their grand final win.
"It's a bit of a shift, and it shows at Jaffas what we're doing with the rebuild," Tanchevski said.
"Those three guys played for Cooks Hill last year. I think Finn's 20 years old, Josh Benson 19 and Bailey is 17, so it's good to have a few young boys scoring for Jaffas when we've traditionally had a full experienced team."
