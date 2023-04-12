Mykea Gray may be considered small by basketball standards but the diminutive guard is expected to play a big role for the Newcastle Falcons.
The American 24-year-old, who stands at 163 centimetres tall, should fit right in with the Falcons' fast and agile style of play and is excited to see what she can add to their NBL1 East campaign.
Gray played a lead role during four years as the University of Miami playmaker and arrived in Newcastle on Saturday after stints in Puerta Rica and Portugal.
"For me, I had challenges growing up because, yes, I was a small skills player," Gray said.
"I had trouble showcasing it because of the stereotype of taller, more developed type of players.
"But I just took that as a piece of motivation. It fuelled me every day. I just wanted to be the best that I could possibly be.
"I have this saying, heart over height. It basically reminds me to compete every day no matter who's in front of me."
The up-tempo ball handler and defender is one of two United States imports on the Falcons' roster, along with Nicole Munger.
Munger earned a WNBL contract with the Canberra Capitals after a strong first campaign in Newcastle last year.
"She has told me that she just loves playing in this league, loves Australia ... how last year she was able to showcase her talent and was able to play in the WNBL," Gray said.
"I think me and Nicole have the same goal, of course to do well here and eventually move up to the next level."
Originally from Upper Marlboro in Maryland, east of Washington DC, Gray began her college career at Miami in 2017.
She played 127 games for the Hurricanes over four seasons, averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals a game in the NCAA Division 1 Atlantic Coast Conference.
Gray is set to make her Australian debut when the Falcons travel to Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday to play the Mustangs in round five of NBL1 East.
Newcastle are unbeaten in four starts this campaign.
"I'm still trying to figure out my role," Gray, who trained with the team for the first time on Tuesday, said.
"I don't plan on just coming in and taking over. I just want to do anything to help the team. They've been doing extremely well before I got here, so just not trying to overdo it but try to fit in as much as possible."
Falcons coach Martin McLean has no doubts about what his newest recruit can add to the team.
"Mykea is a small but very quick point guard who looks to push, looks for teammates, can shoot the ball, but also plays defence," McLean said.
"She made conference first-team all-defence back in college at Miami, so on the face of it, she looks like she will fit in very well with us."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.