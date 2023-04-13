Coach John Bennis was taking a "lighter" approach to training as Broadmeadow navigated a quick four-day turnaround between NPL Men Northern NSW clashes.
Magic will host New Lambton on Friday night (8pm) after drawing 2-2 with defending premiers Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Monday.
They then play Wallsend in Australia Cup at Magic Park on Tuesday night before completing a busy fortnight by taking on Lake Macquarie on April 23.
"A quick turnaround makes it hard to manage plus the Australia Cup next week," Bennis said.
"We'll have a lighter week this week and hopefully we can get some players coming back in."
Magic have lost defender Ryan Ensor to a season-ending knee injury.
Keanu Moore and James Cresnar were sidelined for the Maitland clash due to injuries of their own and Bennis said both will be assessed as the week progresses.
"We've got some young boys stepping up and they're doing well," Bennis said.
"We'll just keep building and hopefully once those players start to filter back in we'll start to get some momentum going."
Newcastle Olympic are also backing up four days after beating Adamstown 3-1 when they travel to play Valentine at Hunter Sports Centre on Friday night (8pm) to kick off NPLM NNSW round seven.
Olympic enter Australia Cup against Cooks Hill at Darling Street Oval on May 2.
Both Olympic and Magic are stuck in a four-way logjam with Weston and Lambton for second place. All are on 10 points.
