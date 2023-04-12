STRONG swells saw a fisherman swept off the rocks at Cowrie Hole near the Newcastle Ocean Baths this morning.
The fisherman was angling for an early morning catch when a large wave swept over the rocks, dragging him and his fishing gear with it into 21 degree waters.
Luckily the man was not hurt, however he did reportedly lose his sunglasses in the fall.
A few surfers still braved the swells at Cowrie Hole this morning as large seas lashed the Newcastle coastline.
A hazardous surf warning for the Hunter coast was cancelled after surf conditions became moderate, with two-metre waves hitting the coast about 7am on Wednesday.
Initially weather conditions looked promising with some sunshine peeking through, but clouds have begun developing with a high chance of showers predicted this afternoon and evening
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a thunderstorm is on the cards in the afternoon with an 80 per cent chance of rain.
Grey and wet conditions are predicted to continue for much of the rest of the week, with more showers likely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 23-24 degrees through to Saturday with slightly sunnier conditions forecast on Sunday.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
