THE case against two Norwegian nationals accused of trying to retrieve 82 kilograms of cocaine from a ship in Newcastle Harbour in January includes diving computer GPS, GoPro and CCTV footage, a court has heard.
Johan-Martinius Halvorsen and Jon Birger Karlsen, 51, were charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug after an AFP and Organised Crime Squad bust in Honeysuckle earlier this year.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The pair have not entered a plea and had their matters mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, where it was revealed even the partial brief of evidence against the men was so large that it could not be emailed and had to be hand delivered to defence lawyers.
The brief of evidence includes GPS from diving computers, GoPro and CCTV footage among other digital evidence, prosecutors said.
The two men were refused bail until June 7 when it is expected the full brief of evidence will be served.
The men are accused of being part of a "sophisticated" international crime syndicate that flew the Norwegians into Queensland, purchased them expensive scuba gear and then sent them to Newcastle Harbour to retrieve the cocaine from the ship.
The pre-dawn scuba diving operation was allegedly thwarted when police shone bright lights in the water before the men fled, leading to a dramatic foot chase on Honeysuckle Drive.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
