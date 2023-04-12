A 'GROWING interest' and calls for a local shop front were behind the move to open a lululemon store in the Newcastle area.
According to the brand's area director Trevor Holland, Newcastle was a "natural choice" due to its focus on active lifestyles and its fitness culture.
"There has been growing interest for a store in the area for some time, so we're excited to bring lululemon to the Newcastle community and connect with guests who lives and work nearby," he said.
Newcastle Herald announced this week that the international yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company would be opening its first Hunter store in Westfield Kotara on Thursday.
The store will be the ninth for the brand in NSW, with lululemon athletica inc. originating in Canada.
"We believe that lululemon resonates particularly well with regional markets, including Newcastle," he said.
"We are incredibly excited to open the doors."
Shoppers can expect the popular lululemon's yoga, run, train and casual ranges at the Kotara shop, but it will also stock products from the 'play category' designed for golf, tennis and hiking.
Other retailers and cafes to move into Westfield or update their premises in the shopping precinct in the last 12 months include Ally Fashion, Glasshouse Fragrances, Convicted Blonde, Sunny G Eyewear, Oma's Bubbas Boutique, Culture Barbers, CAT Workwear and Lids.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
