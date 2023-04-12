Newcastle Herald
Brendan Cannard convicted over Upper Hunter rural crime spree involving arson, an armed hold-up, act of animal cruelty

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
A Hunter man has been convicted over a five-month crime spree that included arson, the armed hold-up of a service station, breaking into a firearm safe to steal guns and an act of animal cruelty towards a group of emus.

