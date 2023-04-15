FOR a New Lambton couple, extending their 1920s weatherboard house was the perfect opportunity to indulge their love of mid-century modern design, which focuses on functionality, simplicity of form and spaces that bring people together.
The style - from roughly 1945 to the 70s - evokes nostalgia and appreciation for property owners Nina and Bryce. Nina's European childhood home was a big inspiration for the new addition.
"I grew up in northern Germany in a mid-century house and my mother was very interested in designer furniture, particularly Italian. We had an Artemide 'Nesso' mushroom lamp and a Mario Bellini coffee table. I guess I adopted my parents' love of design," Nina says. "Bryce is more into mid-century Danish furniture, which I think goes well with late-60s and 1970s design."
The rear extension, which won the 2022 Master Builders Association "alterations, additions and renovations $450,000 to $600,000" category for Built by Eli, incorporates a laundry, an ensuite to the master bedroom, an open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining space, and a deck.
Nina and Bryce's must-haves were: big windows, high ceilings, lots of natural light, cross-ventilation and good flow from inside to out.
The team that fulfilled the brief included architects Shane Blue and Joey Trongchittham, of Bourne + Blue, Eli Conroy, of Built by Eli, and cabinet maker Peter Bosevski, of Kameo Design. Nina and Bryce say Shane and Joey were "incredibly patient with our endless list of often minor changes".
A standout feature of the project is the 3.6-metre ceiling of blackbutt shiplap above exposed laminated veneer lumber (LVL) beams.
"The ceiling was originally meant to have black main beams, however, the clear LVLs were so beautiful that we just couldn't paint them," Bryce says. "There is not a single day that we don't look at the ceiling and admire it. Eli and his team did an amazing job.
"We love sitting in the dining room with all the windows open or on the deck during a thunderstorm. The windows above the entertainment unit bring the sky in and the clouds often form a lovely contrast to the ceiling."
The extension is clad in a Weathertex Weathergroove product made in Heatherbrae. Cork tiles, a blast from the past reportedly making a comeback, were chosen for their "properties and looks".
The streamlined kitchen is plywood with Tasmanian Blackwood timber veneer feature panels and engineered stone benchtops. Peter Bosevski used the same veneer for the lounge area's built-in entertainment unit, which conceals a TV, record player, speakers and storage.
Furnishings in the open-plan space come from a variety of sources.
"Some of the furniture is from Nina's parents and some is from auction houses in Adelaide, where we used to live. We bought pieces from flea markets and online, and others were giveaways on the side of the road," Bryce says.
Nina's favourite is the red glass pendant above the dining room table, which she bought at a Hamburg market and has a psychedelic pattern in its base. Bryce nominates the Parker coffee table with wicker magazine rack, scored for free from the kerb, and the Kone chair, bought through Facebook.
Style and sustainability go hand in hand at this address.
"We asked Shane to set the eaves so we wouldn't have direct light in the lounge/dining area during summer and the many louvre windows work amazingly well as soon as there is a breeze," Nina says.
"We installed the highest-rating insulation as well as solar panels and a battery. We also have a 3000-litre rainwater tank plumbed into the house for the toilets and washing machine."
Beyond the deck is a food garden.
"We've got veggie and herb beds, which are now fenced so our chickens and Labrador don't help themselves, quite a few fruit trees, including feijoas, black sapote, lemon and lime, and a worm farm."
The couple find it hard to pick what they like best about the extension to their three-bedroom-plus-study family residence.
"There's our furniture and lamp collection, the natural light that fills the space, the fact that you can sit inside and listen to the crickets at night without any mozzies. It just feels like home," Nina says.
