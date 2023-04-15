Newcastle Herald
Homes of the Hunter | Stunning New Lambton house extension a true design winner | Photos

By Stacey Lambkin
April 16 2023 - 5:30am
FOR a New Lambton couple, extending their 1920s weatherboard house was the perfect opportunity to indulge their love of mid-century modern design, which focuses on functionality, simplicity of form and spaces that bring people together.

