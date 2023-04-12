Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Ocean Baths project site swamped with water after massive swells hit the Hunter coastline

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MASSIVE swells that inundated Newcastle Ocean Baths left tradespeople scratching their heads when they arrived to a swamped work site on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.