Valley Homes delivering quality product for over 50 years with no gimmicks or flashy deals Advertising Feature

It's important to have a builder you can trust. Particularly in the current economic climate. - Valley Homes general manager Rich Harold

It gives the team at Valley Homes great satisfaction knowing that many of their clients are repeat customers who trust them to build their dream home. Picture Supplied.

Valley Homes has been operating in the Hunter for over 50 years as a trusted, local builder with proven longevity, quality and a commitment to local trades and suppliers.

With current interest rate increases and recent material price rises, these are important considerations when choosing a builder.

Family owned and in operation since 1971, Valley Homes has successfully navigated the ups and downs of the building industry over many years, constructing hundreds of residential homes, duplexes and multi-unit developments in the Maitland, Newcastle and Port Stephens areas.

In that time, they've also built a solid reputation for delivering a quality product with no gimmicks or flashy deals.

Just honest, experienced staff who pride themselves on building a quality product for a realistic price in a reasonable time frame.

"It's important to have a builder you can trust," Valley Homes general manager Rich Harold said. "Particularly in the current economic climate with all the headwinds the industry is facing."

Building a home is a big investment for a client and Valley Homes is also conscious of not only delivering on the dream design and build, but also managing any client anxiety around construction.

"It gives us great satisfaction that many of our clients are building with us second and third time round," company founder Craig Baumann said.

"We work with clients at whatever stage of the journey they're at and make modifications to personalise their designs.

"Our approach is 'if it can be drawn, it can be built.'

"We're also happy to work with a customers' own architectural designs and collaborate to get approvals and quality construction underway."

Valley Homes offers an in-house design service and has the experience needed to bring ideas to life while staying within a realistic budget.

Attention to detail and flexibility are important to clients and Valley Homes understands that.

Valley Homes makes it even easier for you to design your new home with its Valley Series of exclusive modular floor plans and facades.

By selecting your chosen floor plan with any of the front and rear facade options the Valley Series offers, you can have a stunning, architecturally inspired home at an affordable price

"The Valley Series makes it easy to create a unique home design to match your lifestyle," Rich said.

"The Valley Series is also a great model for communicating passive design principles and helping our clients move forward to build their dream home.

"And they have the peace of mind knowing that Valley Homes has been building across the Hunter for over 50 years and remains a steady, trusted partner with which to build their dream home."