It takes a photographer's eye sometimes to reveal the preciousness of a simple moment.
Newcastle photographer Peta Lumley has captured that moment in her work.
Lumley is holding her debut solo photography exhibition, Be Home Before The Street Lights Come On, at Onwards Gallery in Broadmeadow, from April 21.
In her artist's statement for the show, she says it's a "homage to the liminal, non linear nature of our memories and the shapes and patterns that take us back to them. These works of the ordinary suburban sameness that spans across each place - the place we live now or where we lived then, frame the collective nostalgia that transcends time, swings circles around us and invites into the past upon a glance at a dripping garden tap, or a paint-flaked fence that looks just like the one we sat on as kids. The squeak of the gate as the neighbour pops over to say hi, sometimes welcome, sometimes not.
"The imprint of the ordinary everyday items and scenes is deep. Despite their inanimate positions in the background, they have great meaning and bolster our whole experience of being 'here'."
The works will be accompanied by music by Dvoynik, the moniker for Michael Romeo, a musician who uses his guitar to weave intricate ambient compositions. Dvoynik has been created the music in response to the work and themes in the show.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.