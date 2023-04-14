Goodbye summer, hello autumn fashion: Stockland forecasts new season trends

Find your autumn style with the help of Stockland Green Hills fashion and beauty experts. Picture supplied.

Fashion has long been a form of self-expression, allowing us to make bold statements about who we are and what we stand for, simply with the clothes we wear.

But with so much noise in the fashion space, it's easy to get lost in the abyss with too much choice clouding judgement on what pieces will be worthy investments for your wardrobe.

Luckily for us, Stockland has launched the Your Style, Your Way campaign. This autumn, shoppers will be inspired to create a capsule wardrobe for easy, stylish dressing that authentically expresses who you are.

The Classic Capsule Wardrobe series reveals how classic clothing staples can be mixed and matched for effortless style. Picture supplied

The Classic Capsule Wardrobe series shows shoppers how to curate a wardrobe of timeless, classic staples that can be mixed and matched to suit different occasions.

Trench coats, classic tees, blouses, flared black suit pants and trusty denim jeans are all hero staples deserving of a spot in your wardrobe for their versatility, and Stockland shows you where you can find them and how to style them.

The Classic Capsule offers a refreshing approach to dressing, embodying mindfulness, sustainability and an element of minimalism. Three mini blogs guide shoppers in their wardrobe curation.

In addition to the Classic Capsule, Stockland is also hosting the Beauty Your Way mini-masterclasses to help shoppers perfect their daily makeup routine.

The free masterclasses, which will run daily from April 20 to April 23, will focus on a different makeup technique each day from eyes, to brows, to contouring and false lashes. With expert tips and tricks from Gabrielle Williams, a talented local makeup artist, shoppers will receive a mini confidence boost to put their best face forward.

The fashion shade of the season is cobalt blue. Picture supplied

The mini masterclass series is free to attend but bookings are necessary. Shoppers will take home a complimentary goodie bag filled with the products used in sessions. You can do the right thing by the environment by recycling any old beauty products at a drop-off point located on level one, near Peter Alexander.

To help shoppers in their quest for the most stylish season staples, Stockland has also created an eight-page autumn-winter 2023 style report. The report follows new season trends like the shade of the season cobalt blue, normcore, utility chic and head to toe denim.

It's a valuable source of inspiration for those wanting to update their look and refresh their wardrobe.

Stockland have created an 8-page trend report you can download to see how to achieve the top looks for autumn. Picture supplied.

The final special instalment to Stockland's Your Style Your Way campaign is a fashion calendar series with influencer Belinda Guerra, who will be showcasing two styled outfits. The fashionista will lend her styling knowledge to online viewers, showing how to put together a winning outfit for a work event and for date night.

And Stockland hasn't forgotten the kids in its fashion-fun program. Stockland Green Hills has partnered with The Salvation Army at East Maitland who will receive clothing donated as part of the shopping centre's school holidays t-shirt decorating and repurposing event.



