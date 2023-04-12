One woman dead, two in hospital after crash on Central Coast

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash at Budgewoi on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Budgewoi Road, on the Central Coast, after a Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Corolla collided just after 11am.
Paramedics attended to the female passenger of the Toyota but, sadly, the woman, who is believed to be aged in her 80s, died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 43-year-old woman, and the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old woman, were taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
