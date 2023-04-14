Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Greg Prichard: Why Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy are natural-born winners

By Greg Prichard
April 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After stints with Canberra, Brisbane (twice), St George Illawarra, Newcastle and Souths, Wayne Bennett is still going strong at the Dolphins. Picture by Adam McLean
After stints with Canberra, Brisbane (twice), St George Illawarra, Newcastle and Souths, Wayne Bennett is still going strong at the Dolphins. Picture by Adam McLean

How many current NRL coaches would you say were absolutely, positively, without a freaking doubt, born to be coaches?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.