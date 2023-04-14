How many current NRL coaches would you say were absolutely, positively, without a freaking doubt, born to be coaches?
And how many would you think simply decided at some stage of their playing career that it would be a natural progression to eventually go from that to coaching?
Keeps you in the game and in a job - and a very well-paying one at that, if you end up coaching first grade and you can keep on getting just enough decent results. Then, beyond that, how many really shouldn't have survived as long as they have?
It's all a matter of opinion, of course, and in rugby league - as in life - one man's trash is another man's treasure.
I might think "Coach X" hasn't got what it takes and you might think he's a genius. There's a chance one of us is right, but there's also a chance we're both wrong and that he lands somewhere in the middle.
Back to my original question and the only men I would say, no hesitation, were born to be coaches are Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy.
I'd go as far as to suggest, although I have no proof, that Bennett was already working out ways of getting the best out of players while he was still in his mother's womb.
Bellamy was probably already dropping F-bombs way back when he was a kid and couldn't get his dog - let's just presume he had one - to be as disciplined as he would've liked.
Neither of them wants to give the game away.
Bennett is 73 and has been coaching at this level since before some of his fellow NRL coaches were born, but never gets tired of it.
If, when it comes time for him to hand over the Dolphins coaching job to Kristian Woolf at the end of next season, it wouldn't surprise to see Bennett courted by some other club.
He would be 75 by the time the 2025 season started, but how could you write him off? And why wouldn't some other club, in desperate need of the wisdom a bona fide coaching genius could provide, go after him?
It was a negative sign of the times for Bennett when, despite making multiple attempts to sign a genuine marquee player for the Dolphins, he kept failing.
It said, "yes, he's still Wayne Bennett, the master coach, and the young stars loved gathering under him to play State of Origin for Queensland when he coached the Maroons as recently as 2020, but they're no longer under his spell like young stars once were".
Playing for him at representative level and loving it was one thing, but they weren't going to sign for him at the Dolphins just because he was Wayne Bennett.
Some of them were happy to use an offer from the Dolphins to help bump up the offer from their existing club to re-sign and there was nothing wrong with that - it's how the world goes around.
Bennett was clearly irked by the process, something he clearly wasn't used to, but that's all ancient history now.
He did an awesome job in getting the Dolphins ready to be competitive from round one and despite injuries kicking in they continue to hang in there.
Year after year, Bellamy hints it might be his last year as Melbourne coach. This year, when the 63-year-old talked aloud on the subject during a television interview in late February, the hint was stronger than ever. It sounded pretty close to fact.
But, seven weeks later, he still hasn't officially done anything. It might be over, but it also might not.
We'll have to wait and see.
Every time the Storm look like they might be in for a bit of a slide - and this was one of those years after the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters combined to take a great white shark-sized bite out of their forward pack by signing most of it - they prove those predictions wrong.
Bellamy simply rebuilds the team on the spot - no five-year plans here - and they continue to be highly competitive based largely on their following of his mantra of effort upon effort, with a few stars still present to create off the platform provided and make the scoreboard difference.
Tim Sheens's return to the NRL ranks this season has so far done nothing for his reputation as a coach due to his association with a Wests Tigers side that has lost each of its first six games, but he might still be one of those rare few who was born to be a coach.
His overall record of establishing Penrith as a competitive force for the first time in the club's history and then going on to win three premierships with Canberra and another more than a decade later with the Tigers is tremendous.
And, of course, you've got to admire those other coaches who have won multiple premierships - Trent Robinson with the Roosters and Ivan Cleary with the Panthers.
Whether they were born to be coaches or manufactured themselves into the role, who knows? It's just that, with Bennett and Bellamy, it couldn't be any clearer.
But coaching is a results-driven business and a coach's rating can skyrocket off the back of a run of good results.
Take Adam O'Brien at Newcastle. Earlier this season, critics were calling for his head as usual. But, more recently, and despite the team being without star player Kalyn Ponga, O'Brien has steered them into the top eight.
Watch out. If the Knights beat defending premiers Penrith at Newcastle on Saturday night, he might be hailed as a messiah. That's how the great game of rugby league rolls.
