Coach Arthur Papas has demanded an inspired performance as the Newcastle Jets face arguably the toughest game of his tenure on Friday night.
The Jets, with their A-League season on the line, must dig deep against an equally desperate Macarthur at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Another loss for either side would almost certainly prove the death knell on their 2022-23 campaigns.
A win, however, could provide hope with two more rounds remaining and the competition headed for its tightest finish in history.
Just six points separate Wellington (31 points) in fifth place and Melbourne Victory (25) in 12th.
Sixth-placed Sydney FC (29) play seventh-placed Perth (28) on Saturday while the Jets and Bulls are among four teams, including Western United and Brisbane, all on 26 points.
"With three games to go, we're in a strong position and we've had a lot of opportunities as well where we could have really kicked on in the season," Papas said.
"But everyone is in the same boat bar four teams in the league. I think it tells you that the league has become extremely competitive and Newcastle is a very competitive team now, and it's a team that's fighting for finals spots, which wasn't the case not long ago.
"But we want to be there ... and we've got the chance with three games to go to become the third [Jets] team in 14 years to make the finals, and we'll be kicking ourselves if we don't because we've had enough opportunities."
Newcastle have not won since beating Macarthur 1-0 in Campbelltown on February 18. There have been four losses and two draws since, and plenty of moments to rue.
Before going down 3-0 to Brisbane last round, the Jets conceded last-minute goals to draw with leaders Melbourne City (48) and Perth.
Macarthur are coming off a costly 2-2 draw of their own after leaking a stoppage-time equaliser to Western Sydney (35) last outing.
"You've got a team that's coming here as well that have to win, so it's a final," Papas said on Thursday.
"You've got to deal with that pressure ... you can't guarantee your result but you can guarantee effort, intent and aggressiveness, and we need to have a lot of that tomorrow."
Papas said it had been a "confronting week" after the costly loss to Brisbane and that changes were likely to be made to his starting side.
Striker Beka Mikeltadze could be back after being sidelined last weekend due to a shoulder injury.
"I was not satisfied," Papas said. "I don't think we deserved to lose 3-0, to be honest, we just didn't deserve to win the game though.
"I felt our intent was off, our aggressiveness was off and we didn't look like we wanted to score goals."
The crucial clash with Macarthur will be as much a test of character as it is a test of skill.
"It's handling the pressure of not being a team that's just not expected to do well and being a team that's now expected to be fighting for a finals spot," Papas said.
"We've put ourselves in that position and that's been a lot of work over the course of two seasons to get to the point where with three games to go we're in a shot to be in the finals, and you've got to deal with that."
The Jets host third-placed Central Coast (37) in the penultimate round on April 22 before travelling to meet the Sky Blues on April 29.
