Finals on the line as Newcastle Jets prepare to host Macarthur in A-League round 24

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:30pm
Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze could return from a shoulder injury against Macarthur. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Coach Arthur Papas has demanded an inspired performance as the Newcastle Jets face arguably the toughest game of his tenure on Friday night.

