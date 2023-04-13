Three games to go, and no real wriggle room for the Jets if they are to make the top six.
Boy, the concession of last-minute goals against Perth and Melbourne City is looking costly now.
Anything but three points against Macarthur on Friday night at McDonald Stadium will leave them requiring a miracle of monumental proportions to sneak into the play-offs.
The same can be said for their opponents, who would be ruing the concession of a 97th-minute goal to the Wanderers last weekend.
I'm sure the visitors would have loved a two-point advantage coming into the clash, but to be fair their improvement in the past few weeks hasn't manifested itself in a glut of points.
That is true of all the teams in positions five through 12, seemingly one step forward, and then treading water for a couple of games, and plenty of draws.
That could change dramatically this weekend, but you'd hardly bet on it with any confidence.
The most important game for Newcastle fans is their fixture on Friday night, which could keep long-shot hopes alive.
A draw would leave each side with the tiniest glimmer of hope, and anxiously hoping for draws in other crucial fixtures.
Notably home games for Sydney and Wellington, against Perth and Brisbane respectively.
The Jets would love a win on Friday night to put some pressure on Sydney and Wellington in particular, but maybe not lose, and propel Perth and Brisbane up the table, with the Jets, and with superior goal difference.
Simple really!
Wellington may look the cosiest of the teams at the top of the chasing pack, but they have lost three tough matches on the bounce, and face two tough road games, the Wanderers in particular and Macarthur, to finish the season.
Similarly, Sydney FC will desperately seek three points from a very resilient Glory side, who are normally very hard to beat. A slip-up for the Sky Blues would make their finish of Brisbane away and the Jets at home even more tricky than they appear.
Last week I told you that 12 teams could still play in the finals.
That remains the status quo but will likely change this weekend. Melbourne Victory will need maximum points at the Wanderers to stay alive, for example, and wins for Sydney and Wellington would leave teams eight to 12 in a perilous chase for points, and an improved goal difference.
If that took a bit of digesting, let's summarise by saying that nothing less than a win on Friday night for the Jets will realistically keep them in contention.
It's as simple as that.
Tactics will be important.
The Jets have not lost a game this year after scoring first, I believe, and you don't lose many if you keep a clean sheet either!!
Patience may be important, you'd think.
This was a game I had pencilled in for a Jets victory on the run in, and I think there is no reason to change my mind now.
Which might well set up for a barnstorming derby against the Mariners next weekend.
On a clearer and brighter note the women's World Cup is under 100 days from starting here in Australia, and co-hosted by our neighbours and close friends New Zealand.
Tickets to the Matildas group games are already sold out, so interest could scarcely be higher.
More so after a midweek win over a largely experimental England side 2-0 with Sam Kerr unsurprisingly starring.
You can only beat what's in front of you, but Kerr reminded everyone that the hosts were without approximately seven regulars, and that makes quite a difference.
The Aussies look to have freshened things up a little, and will be primed for a very good tilt for glory on home soil.
There will be tougher games ahead, but you can sense the team is on an upward curve, at just the right time.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.