Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'Great example': Jack Johns hails hard-working Penrith Panthers forward and former Knights Zac Hosking for chasing NRL dream

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights forward Jack Johns has hailed former teammate Zac Hosking's commitment to pursue an NRL career after he left Newcastle to seek an opportunity at Brisbane and landed at Penrith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.