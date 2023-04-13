Elderly woman carjacked, pushed to the ground as offender takes sedan

POLICE have launched a public appeal for information after a carjacking and alleged assault on the Central Coast on Tuesday.
Officers have been told about 7.20am an 81-year-old woman was unpacking groceries from her car on Hargrave Street, Wyong, when a man allegedly climbed into the driver's seat of the sedan.
After a struggle with the man, during which the woman was allegedly pushed to the ground, he drove the car towards Margaret Street, fleeing the scene.
Emergency services were notified and the woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
Tuggerah Lakes police attended and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
The vehicle described as being a 2004 silver Daewoo sedan with registration ARN85L remains outstanding.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or potential dashcam footage, to contact Tuggerah Lakes police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
