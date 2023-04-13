The big news this week apart from the big swell has been the big amount of mullet running along our coast.
From Forster to Tea Gardens, Stockton down to Blacksmith the pros have been reaping in the boxes.
A slight dip in temperature over Good Friday along with the big westerlies over Easter seemed to trigger the mullet and it has been game on.
It's a spectacular annual sight and a real injection for local fishing,according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point.
"We've got the mullet on the move, there's a lot of travelling bream converging in our estuaries," Jason said.
"The tailor are thick along the beaches and headlands and into the estuaries, and bigger species like mulloway and kings are on the hunt.
"And because the water remains warm, you have the prevalence of northern type species like cobia about too."
In fact, April is one of the great fishing months, Jason reckons.
"Mate, I think if you asked any angler what month they'd put at the top of their fishing wish list, it'd be April," he said.
"You get this convergence of summer and winter fish all at the same time making for quality fishing, and it's not too hot or too cold to get out amongst."
Of course, the flip side to April is you always seems to get a bit of weather and we've seen that over Easter.
"Last Friday we had that nor-easter blowing hard, and then the westerly came howling down the Valley on Saturday and then the swell was up Sunday into Monday with a bit of a south-west change," Jason said.
"It made it tough for fishing outside over Easter, but this weekend is not looking too bad.
"A bit cloudy, a chance of light showers, but not much wind and hopefully the swell backs off.
"It will be well worth a fish on local inshore reefs, particularly for snapper, which will be moving in to see what's been stirred up.
"Heading into Easter there were good reports of trag, tailor, and hint of reds on local reefs and it will be interesting to see what's there now.
"I'm thinking there will be some really good snapper caught inshore and even out in the deeper water on places like The Farm.
"There's still plenty of dolphin fish off the FADS and a bit of subsidence in the wind this weekend will aid anyone pursuing that angle.
"Still bonito about and kings and there's already been a few reports of long tail tuna starting to show up too."
Estuaries are fishing well for bream as they get travelling on the back of these mullet.
In coming weeks, the numbers of luderick should start to increase too.
"Plenty of bream around and still whiting in the shallows too which is surprising," Jason said.
"The big story estuary-wise is the tailor which have been reported throughout the lake in big schools.
"Lots of birds working bait. Anglers have been having success trolling and jigging, picking up flathead and mulloway in amongst them as they go.
"While ever the mullet are running, you'll see jew about about and that's been the case this week in the lake and Newcastle Harbour too.
"Squid have made a resurgence and there's been some nice kings in the channel taking surface lures, and down riggers at the Dropover.
"Also some nice reddies in the lake.
"Not too many reports of Australian salmon yet but they will increase as the water temps comes off.
"Just this week we've started to see it drop down from 23 to 21 off the beaches.
"My prawn supplier from Hawkesbury said water temp in the river down there had dropped three degrees this week.
"So we're definitely seeing that autumn change in action."
Apart from mullet, beaches have been fishing well for tailor.
"Fish up to 3kg," Jason said. "Easter Saturday I had one customer in said they were "thick and big" on Blacksmiths as he fished with the wind at his back.
"Said he was struggling with the weight of eight fish and packed up and went home soon as it got dark.
"No doubt rocks will be the same at the moment but there has to be caution with the big swells. Hopefully that abates this weeekend."
Congrats to Jayden Mitchell and his Fish of the Week winning 15kg cobia.
An impressive fish that took 30 minutes to land in Lake Macquarie using a whole tailor for bait on 8.5kg line.
Just goes to show the variety of species that's out there at the moment.
"Doubts were high I was going to get it in," Jayden said.
"At first I thought it was a shark. It's the first cobia I've ever caught and it proved good eating. We had it for four or five nights, and nan and pop got into it too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.