Stand-up comedian Rhys Nicholson doesn't want to give too much about their forthcoming show.
But perhaps the title - Rhys! Rhys! Rhys! - provides a clue.
Not that the comedian is totally self-obsessed but the show is their creation and they're the sole performer.
Some people will already be aware of what's in the show as it's an encore presentation.
Canberra and Newcastle were early stops during the first season so this time around it will be more polished and perhaps a little tweaked to include more recent references.
"It's an hour of stand-up with a lot of jokes I'm quite proud of," Nicholson says.
Rhys! Rhys! Rhys! was directed by their fiance, Kyran Wheatley.
"We're getting married in September."
It won't be self-described "deeply leftist person" Nicholson's first marriage.
At the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2016 they married lesbian comedian Zoë Coombs Marr.
They were highlighting the absurd irony that at that time a gay man and a lesbian could marry but two men or two women could not.
"I was married for a very short time indeed - it was essentially a stunt."
Nicholson, 32, has seen their fame rise markedly in recent years. Although they've worked long and hard for success, Nicholson says that luck has played a big part in their career.
"I know so many people funnier than me it hasn't happened for and people who are more successful who are not funnier."
Sometimes what seems like bad luck turns out to be a blessing. Nicholson was chosen to appear on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here but was bumped (for someone more famous, they suspect).
But that snub enabled them to work with American comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien, a much bigger deal.
They performed as an opening act for the American comedian's Australian tour and appeared on O'Brien's American TV show.
Nicholson had to adapt to United States television standards, changing some references and toning down the language.
"You can't say 'shit' on American television," Nicholson says.
But touring in the US was fun - "the uni towns I did really well in".
Their increasing exposure and what they call "things floating in the ether" also led to another big gig.
"I got a call from my agent before 9am and thought 'Oh, no'."
But it was not bad news - they became a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.
Although never a drag performer, Nicholson was a fan of drag queens - they think the ones in Australia are a bit "rougher" than those in the US - and RuPaul's show and has been having a wonderful time.
"I'm amazed I get to sit next to RuPaul ... he's genuinely funny and really interested.
"He works very hard at what he does ... he's a joy to work with and work for."
Nicholson and Wheatley own a comedy club, providing opportunities for comedians to perform.
There are far fewer comedy clubs here in than in the US. Even in smaller American cities, comedy clubs thrive - Nicholson says going to see a stand-up comedian is a common reason to go out, unlike here when comedy tends to be consumed more at festivals and people are pickier than they would be in choosing a film.
Nicholson, who hails from Newcastle, came out as gay in their teens and says, "My parents were straightaway on board with it - both my parents work in art."
But their personal journey continued and is addressed in the show.
"There's a bit about coming out as non-binary last year and what's been happening in the last year," Nicholson says.
Nicholson says they don't identify as male or female and that sexuality and gender are complicated, more like a continuum than simply male/female and straight/homosexual/bisexual.
"I don't really fit into that world but I haven't changed anything about my body," Nicholson says.
"I've got the junk."
They think that Australia's "larrikin" self-perception is a bit overrated - despite the change to the Marriage Act there is still a lot of conservatism and moral panic, citing drug laws and some of the commentary about the proposed Voice as examples.
\While there's a long way to go, they're optimistic that things will improve in society.
Comedically, they've noted a shift. When they started, racial, sexual and other minority comedians were addressing their identities and audience perceptions up front ("I know what you're thinking ...") but there's less of that among younger performers now.
In Newcastle, they went to a performing arts high school.
"I wanted to be an actor but I couldn't act, so that got in the way."
The desire has never really gone away ("I'd love to be in a play one day, some sort of [Melbourne Theatre Company] or [Sydney Theatre Company] comedy") but luckily, they had a back-up plan: being a stand-up comedian.
"I was a little obsessed with stand-up as a kid ... it was a big thing for me."
They were a fan of comedians such as Paul Tompkins and Maria Bamford and videotaped comedy galas on TV to rewatch.
As a teenager they took part in the Class Clowns and RAW Comedy event - stand-up was definitely the plan.
Nicholson moved to Sydney after finishing high school and starting doing open mic events - "I was very bad at it".
But with each attempt they got better and more confident and Nicholson says the environment was supportive - "People were always pretty nice to me, even when I was bad".
Nicholson says they are not a politician comedian and don't believe comedians should be telling people how and what to think (as distinct from getting them to think).
Arguably, though, their profile as a declared non-binary person is a political act in itself.
Not that they are against political comedy but the comedy part is important to avoid an act becoming a diatribe.
"Tom Ballard is a friend of mine - he's very political and still funny."
They admire Shaun Micallef, who left Mad As Hell before he became stale and went on to new ventures.
As well as the tour, Nicholson is working on a new project, a book of comedic essays.
With so much happening and more to come, it's safe to say Nicholson is in no danger of becoming stale.
