Clairewood Matt perform Tales from the Night, Royal Exchange Theatre, 7.30-8.30pm. Their show is a unique collection of lesser-known folk tales from different parts of the world (Japan, Scotland, Bulgaria, and Germany), co-narrated by the duo, who use accompanying sound effects, music, and multi-lingual dialogue. Adapted for contemporary audiences, the stories are brought to life and infused with whimsy, theatricality, and tenderness. 34 Bolton Street, Newcastle.