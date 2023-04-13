Newcastle Herald
Carrington artist Uncle Billy Lamb: locals start petition in support of Aboriginal street art

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Petition creator Michael Hislop, supporter Damien Freeman and Wiradjuri artist Uncle Billy Lamb at his home in Carrington. Picture by Peter Lorimer
WIRADJURI artist Uncle Billy Lamb has watched from the front verandah of his Carrington home as the colour he's brought to the street is systematically wiped out.

