LETTERS: Why Ukraine war points to a Voice 'yes' vote

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Why Ukraine war points to a Voice 'yes' vote

By Letters to the Editor
April 17 2023 - 3:00am
Following last year's Russian invasion, Ukrainians have been fighting for their lives. Fighting to preserve their own way of life and their own sovereignty. With powerful friends Ukraine hopes to survive this invasion and return to peace, and in time, prosperity. If we accord respect to Ukrainians for their pride and courage, shouldn't we accord these to our own First People?

