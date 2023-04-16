LETTERS: Why Ukraine war points to a Voice 'yes' vote

Following last year's Russian invasion, Ukrainians have been fighting for their lives. Fighting to preserve their own way of life and their own sovereignty. With powerful friends Ukraine hopes to survive this invasion and return to peace, and in time, prosperity. If we accord respect to Ukrainians for their pride and courage, shouldn't we accord these to our own First People?
First Nations peoples of Australia also fought, led by brave men, to protect their way of life and sovereignty. Overcome by European firepower they suffered defeat and humiliation: designated as 'natives', not even counted as people until a referendum in 1967, almost 200 years after the invasion.
And here we are, over 50 years since that 1967 referendum, being asked to fully recognise in our Constitution the rights and dignities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders which have been denied them for so long. It is the same desire for respect and consideration shown by Ukrainian people.
The coming referendum question is simple. Does the whole Australian community agree that First Nations people should have a recognised, formal way to talk to governments now and future about matters which concern them clearly stated in our Constitution? If so, we can only vote 'yes'. First Nations are simply asking us to listen to their Voice. It hasn't happened for so long.
I WOULD like to think that our learning institutions are structured to promote organisational learning, to be the world's best practice in human education. This requires conscious design, to learn and adapt. But are they?
Examining our local high schools, I find some structures and behaviours inconsistent with such an objective. Stories from the trenches are not making it to decision makers. The ban on teacher memoirs, for one. How are the teachers going to pass on their wisdom and rapport building skills to those that follow? Can you imagine the profession without inspirational stories like To Sir with Love? Positive role models, supported by the system, even if not delivering curriculum.
Casual contracts are shorter than what is required to secure a rental lease. How is this setting up new teachers for success in new surroundings? What of this notion that the quality of teaching assessment should be based solely on improvement in NAPLAN scores? It's disadvantageous to the teachers consistently given the toughest students. Instead, assess the students on a "dependent - independent - interdependent" scale; or how they use Edward de Bono's thinking tools. Print handicapped students need options including AUSLAN, Braille and languages other than English. Not everyone reads visually left to right, top to bottom. Students need a language interface that they can succeed with. It does not have to be English at first attempt. These approaches need resourcing.
I LOVE watching the ramblings and whingeing that it seems is permanently entrenched in Fox News. You have that supposedly unbiased journalist Peta Credlin and Andrew Bolt, who dropped out of his arts degree. The list is endless, however they are all bound by the illusion that they and they alone are right in their one-sided views.
Watching Fox is like watching a Disney movie: if you have seen one you have seen them all. If anyone dares to contradict their views, they are immediately branded as leftist. Fox is a little bit like the Titanic: a Murdoch Empire slowly sinking with its ultra right. Ultra right? Now that's a new description of a supposedly unbiased media corporation. As the once proud Liberal party sinks deeper into obscurity, perhaps Fox should take a long hard look at themselves. In my opinion they are part of the problem.
WITH numerous concerns about the fate of the planet I have decided to explore what it means to have hope. As children we take hope seriously regarding gifts, food, outings, friends and so on. Without the hope and dreams associated with those requisites, our lives are much the poorer.
As adults we realise that hope is possible when we work toward an outcome. Wars are fought between groups who have arsenals, practising and working with other like-minded people to conquer the enemy. The provisions for war are usually provided (at great expense) by the countries, and their allies fighting each other.
We have been warned for at least three decades that the greatest challenge of our time is climate change. This war is already happening. Hope is a word being used during serious discussions about how to tackle this challenge.
According to some scientific data, the work involved in fulfilling the hope to reach our reduction target of emissions by 2025/30 has not been established. Where there's a will there's a way, but the current strategies being undertaken have not been opportune or substantially effective.
World leaders have formidable gatherings, patching up errors from past centuries. It seems it's already too late to shield the planet from the consequences of power and greed. Most people I meet don't realise how serious and urgent the situation is because they are continuing their lifestyle as previously inclined. The recent TV program In Our Blood (ABC) is a good example about how AIDS was addressed in the 1970s. The advice by a (TV character) government official said, "We have to scare the shit out of them". We were fortunate that theory worked for Aids, and recently COVID .
APPARENTLY they have developed a drone submarine. They make a lot of sense as we already have drone planes. These submarines would not have the restrictions of manned subs for sure. It made me think about what is the use of Australia getting nuclear submarines when it appears they will be obsolete before the first one leaves the slips, or are we about to purchase the leftover ones from the UK and USA?
I have also heard that the UK and USA have many older nuclear subs tied up that they have a problem scrapping them simply because of the weapons grade uranium that they have within them. I hope we're not becoming the dumping ground for the UK and USA just to bolster the government's standing within the electorate and not for the welfare of the general public.
I FULLY expected a backlash from the usual suspects to my letter, ("Businesses are feeling the pay rise pinch too", Letters, 10/4), about the ACTU 7 per cent pay rise push. In reality it's 8.5 percent when the 0.5 percent superannuation increase comes in on July 1.
Where Colin Fordham gets the idea that I am not in touch, ("Use evidence to knock argument", Letters, 12/4), has me baffled. I would suggest if Mr Fordham asked some of the family-run businesses in his area if they can afford such a rise without putting their prices up, I am confident they will agree with my thoughts, showing I am indeed very much in touch with reality.
We are being told PM Albanese is under pressure to attend the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania on China's growing assertiveness and disregard for international norms. The media depicts this as a sign of the importance of Australia in international affairs. What a lot of hogwash. If China decides to not toe the line, then ultimately sanctions will have to be applied, and who supplies the commodities like coal, iron ore, gas, copper that China needs for world dominance? Be aware, Albo, you are being set up to do the Europeans' dirty work.
BARRY Swan, (Short Takes, 7/4), listed the Gove land rights case as an analogy to the Voice. I fail to see how a land titles claim, specific to one small part of the country, could be applied to the national campaign to distort the constitution by inserting clauses with racial privilege into our founding document, applicable to a broad range of legal/political issues affecting us all? They appear to be totally different things.
IT'S inarguable that Indigenous Australians are disadvantaged today because of 235 years of racist policies and actions. Now that there is a plan to correct that injustice some are shocked, claiming it's highly objectionable and unfair. "Singling out one group of people for special treatment is racist!" they bleat, oblivious to their own hypocrisy and irony.
IT didn't take long; power stations closing and nothing to take their place. Letting Liddell close while costs of living are spiralling is madness. I can see rickshaws replacing buses and road gangs of the 1930s coming into vogue. ScoMo was hopeless, but this lot make him look like Einstein. God help Australia, because in my opinion we will surely be left in the wilderness without hope, power and food.
JOHN Ure, ("Leaders can't just be followers", Letters, 13/4), I wonder which way the hundreds of thousands of homeless Australians and those about to lose their homes and jobs under this incompetent government will vote on the Voice. The Voice is Albo's smokescreen. People, when the smoke clears the destruction of the nation will be very visible.
PETER Devey, (Letters, 12/4) often refers to meetings held to address climate change but it seems to me he's never read any of the reports from these meetings. If he had, he would know as to why China and India continue to build coal-fired power plants. For an analogy, if I go to see 100 doctors and 99 of them recommend surgery and one doesn't I think I will book myself into hospital. People who agree with the one doctor generally finish up in a pine box; so it is with climate change.
