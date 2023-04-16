LETTERS: Why Ukraine war points to a Voice 'yes' vote

Casual contracts are shorter than what is required to secure a rental lease. How is this setting up new teachers for success in new surroundings? What of this notion that the quality of teaching assessment should be based solely on improvement in NAPLAN scores? It's disadvantageous to the teachers consistently given the toughest students. Instead, assess the students on a "dependent - independent - interdependent" scale; or how they use Edward de Bono's thinking tools. Print handicapped students need options including AUSLAN, Braille and languages other than English. Not everyone reads visually left to right, top to bottom. Students need a language interface that they can succeed with. It does not have to be English at first attempt. These approaches need resourcing.