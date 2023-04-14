Newcastle Herald Property: Home and brewery all in one

Be prepared to welcome plenty of guests if you decide to pick up a unique property offering in the inner-city suburb of Carrington.
Home of Styx Brewery this place is ideal for craft brew lovers or even those simply interested in a cool address.
"Its the only brewery you can live in," said selling agent Dan Barry of Knight Frank Newcastle.
While the property is currently being sold with vacant possession, Mr Barry said the current set up is perfect for any aspiring brewer to take over the business.
For those looking for a pub rather than a brewery a Hunter Valley, one that has made headlines for its mammoth burger and competitive eating is now on the market.
The Khartoum Hotel at Kitchener has become famous for its $60 whopper-sized burger - and even attracted professional eaters to its burger-eating challenge.
And it could now be yours with the pub listed for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $1.5 million.
The hotel is being sold by veteran publican Ray Prescott, who has operated the pub for 20 years.
For historical house lovers there is also a treat with a grand home, Virginia House, in the Hunter town of Bolwarra hitting the market.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that was built by a family of prominent Maitland jewelers between 1892 and 1894 is listed with Thompson & Clarke Real Estate's Sean Pratt.
"The property has just been listed this week and we are waiting to see where interest is at but it would likely be in the vicinity of mid-$3 million," Mr Pratt said.
House hunters looking for something a little more modern, there are some interesting finds in the autumn market including a unique residence in Mayfield.
As our story shows the 1950's workers cottage has been given a complete modern makeover and today is a two-storey residence with a rooftop garden filled with succulents, a veggie patch and a viewing platform that takes in vistas across the city.
