The third Diner en Blanc in Newcastle on April 1 will be remembered for the rain that forced its last-minute cancellation.
But it will be remembered also for the resilience shown by attendees, who turned a non-event into a party spread across the city at homes, offices, anywhere there was shelter. More than a thousand people dressed in white ready to party is an unstoppable force, and party they did.
Organisers Gus and Louise Maher and their team boldly chose to go ahead and present awards for Best Dressed, Best Decorated Table, and one-off, Best Pop-Up Party.
The Best Dressed winner was Melanie Stevenson.
The judges' comments: Melanie's sense of individual style caught the judges' eye with her complete outfit approach including a number of white-fashioned accessories.
Their general fashion comment: "It was such a shame that so many outfits went unseen by the judges due to the much needed overthrow accessory of a white poncho. What did shine through more than anything was the smiles, laughter and good spirits worn by so many of the guests - everyone deserves a Highly Commended."
The judges noted the style of Best Dressed runner up - Andrew and William Whitbread-Brown. "Their individually tailored (by Andrew) outfits make an appearance every year at Diner en Blanc - and never cease too be a crowd favourite," Louise Maher said.
The Best Dressed winner receives a $400 voucher at Westfield Kotara and one dozen bottles of First Creek Wines.
The winner of Best Decorated Table was Kiki Canvin.
The judges' comment: Kiki's glamping style table, set up complete with table decor and gourmet picnic food in her backyard, won the eye and hearts of the judges.
The general table decoration comment: "We would like to give a Highly Commended to every single table that was set up across Newcastle, we know that they all had their own personal sense of style and party. And a special mention to the determined couple who set up in the park - we loved your romantic setting."
The winner of the Best Decorated Table receives a $200 voucher at Pork Ewe Deli and two dozen bottles of First Creek Wine.
The winner of Best Pop-Up Party was Sue-Ellen Brown.
The judges' comment: "The back story is worth telling on this one ... generous Table Leader Jane (Empire Park) opened her home to Sue-Ellen and more than 40 guests on their bus.
"They carried on in the true spirit of the event with full set-up and decorated tables, napkin wave, sparkler lighting and dancefloor moves until the wee hours."
The general pop-up party comment: "The judges and organisers where blown away by the variety of pop-ups around this amazing City of Newcastle. There were Diner en Bus, Pubs, Laneways, Verandas, Showrooms, Offices, Homes and anywhere there was shelter. We wish we could have joined you all to grab a pic and a drink to celebrate your partying spirit - but don't worry we felt it."
The winner of the Best Pop-up Party receives one dozen bottles of First Creek Wines.
Diner en Blanc is the signature event of Newcastle Food Month (April), which includes $25 Plate Dates at 43 venues and dozens of special events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.