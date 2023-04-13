Newcastle Herald
Toronto teen Jake Riley keeps national-title golf rivals in his sights

Updated April 13 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:18pm
Toronto teenager Jake Riley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Toronto teenager Jake Riley. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

TORONTO teenager Jake Riley produced his best form of the tournament on Thursday to stay within striking distance heading into the final round of the Australian Junior Amateur at the Tasmanian Golf Club.

