Toronto teen Jake Riley keeps national-title golf rivals in his sights

TORONTO teenager Jake Riley produced his best form of the tournament on Thursday to stay within striking distance heading into the final round of the Australian Junior Amateur at the Tasmanian Golf Club.
Riley, who slipped from joint leader to equal ninth with opening rounds of 69 and 75, ran hot on Thursday to card a five-under-par 67, which left him seventh on 211, seven shots behind new leader Zackary Swanwick, from Napier, New Zealand, in the 72-hole stroke event.
Riley had five birdies and an eagle three on the par-five 14th and at one point was six under, only to finish with a bogey at the 18th.
Swanwick also eagled the 14th and had six birdies in a dream round of 65 (seven under), which followed earlier rounds of 72 and 67.
Overnight leader Wesley Hinton, of Queensland, was three shots adrift of Swanwick in second place, after a third-round 70.
Riley's fellow Novocastrian Ella Scaysbrook was equal 19th in the girls' event after a second successive 77, which followed a 76. At 11-over, 230, she trails leader Ann Jang by 19 shots.
Jang, 15, who plays out of New South Wales Golf Club, hold a three-shot leader over her nearest rival, New Zealand's Eunseo Choi.
AAP reports: Masters champion Jon Rahm is targeting a "jacket double" after resisting the temptation to withdraw from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. Rahm claimed his second major title at Augusta National on Sunday, but the world No.1 has put the celebrations on hold for a week to contest one of the PGA Tour's designated events, whose prize fund of US$20 million (A$30 million) is two million more than the Masters.
"Monday, I was extremely tired. I don't know how else to say it honestly," Rahm told a pre-tournament press conference at Harbour Town.
"It was a very demanding week, a lot going on ... but I'm feeling good."
Rory McIlroy and Australian Jason Day are among the players to have withdrawn from the RBC Heritage following the Masters, where McIlroy missed the cut and Day shot a final round of 80. Rahm concedes that he thought about doing likewise, but ultimately did not want to disappoint any young fans who want to see him try to add the tartan jacket presented to this week's winner to the famous green jacket worn by Masters champions.
"It did cross my mind, but I made a commitment earlier in the year and I want to honour that commitment," he added.
"Talking to Kelley [his wife], I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play good or bad, just want to be there.
"I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and take this one home. But it did cross my mind (to withdraw) and obviously I think it would have crossed anybody's because I was so tired.
"But that's why I decided to come in yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon and take it easier and just give my body a rest before I got into competition mode.
"I can promise you that every time I tee it up in a tournament, it's going to be to win. I intend to try my hardest to win.
"But I think it's going to be opposite to most tournaments. I feel like I'm going to be feeling better every day.
"So I think it could be a little challenging early on, but if I can get through the first two days, I think on the weekend I'll feel back to normal."
