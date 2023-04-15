There is a stack of new music news in the air this week, and a few events worth reminding fans about.
Irish singer-songwriter Aine Tyrrell has announced a gig at the Stag & Hunter on July 1. Calling the tour 'Irish as F*ck Not Irish Folk', her media release says she is is breaking down the stereotypes surrounding her music and heritage. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, activist, and mother, is Irish and incredibly proud of her heritage, despite to continuous and ongoing connotations surrounding Irish music as Irish Folk and assumed 'Irish' behaviour associated with the heritage. "She is redefining her rise through her unique genre, 'Irish as F*ck,' blending spoken word, hip hop, acoustic guitars, and powerful vocals.
Lizotte's has finally committed to staying open, dousing rumours of its closure due to lack of a buyer for the popular music dinner club. To signal his designs of kicking on, Brian Lizotte has announced two nights with The Jane Barnes Band on June 1 and 2. Born out of the pandemic when Jimmy and Jane Barnes were entertaining music fans with regular evening online appearances by playing old favourites, the band promises a show of covers from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen to The Beatles. Advertising "special guests" with a dinner price of $222, it should make for a memorable show. Jane says, "I haven't got a big band, but my singers are very expensive".
# Public image Ltd (PiL) announced a new album and tour, the End of the World Tour. It kicks off in September with dates in the and Europe.
# EMI announced the signing of Sydney emo pop artist Nick Ward, with an album expected to drop before the end of 2023.
# Don Walker's new album, Clear Blue Sky, is due for release on May 6.
# Ben Folds new album, What Matters Most, will be released on June 2.
# The Rolling Thunder Vietnam music stage show hits the Civic Theatre May 12-13.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
