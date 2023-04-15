Lizotte's has finally committed to staying open, dousing rumours of its closure due to lack of a buyer for the popular music dinner club. To signal his designs of kicking on, Brian Lizotte has announced two nights with The Jane Barnes Band on June 1 and 2. Born out of the pandemic when Jimmy and Jane Barnes were entertaining music fans with regular evening online appearances by playing old favourites, the band promises a show of covers from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen to The Beatles. Advertising "special guests" with a dinner price of $222, it should make for a memorable show. Jane says, "I haven't got a big band, but my singers are very expensive".