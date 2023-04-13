Newcastle Knights view Panthers as a chance to measure themselves

PACK leader Daniel Saifiti reckons the Newcastle Knights won't get a better chance to measure themselves than in Saturday's blockbuster clash with premiers Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Newcastle are coming off two wins and a draw in their past three starts, but the two-time premiers appear to be back in their groove after hammering Canberra (53-12) and Manly (44-12) in consecutive games.
The Panthers have also dominated the Knights in recent seasons, winning 10 of their past 12 clashes, including 38-20 and 42-6 victories last season.
"They're the benchmark," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's going to be a tough ask, but I feel like we're getting them at a good time.
"We're confident. All we can do is give 100 per cent effort and see what happens from that ... we're going to see how good of a team we really are."
Saifiti should need no reminding just how ruthlessly efficient the Panthers can be when they're in the mood. He has celebrated only one victory, back in 2018, in nine games against them.
The last two weeks, against Canberra and Manly, they're two of the stronger sides in the competition, and Penrith have put cricket scores on them," Saifiti said.
"It just shows what a great team they are.
"The Warriors are a great team, they're playing some really good footy, but Penrith are another whole level, if we're being honest. So we'll see where we're at."
The 34-24 win against the Warriors lifted the Knights to eighth rung on the competition ladder, after three wins, a draw and two losses.
Saifiti said coach Adam O'Brien deserved the credit for the turnaround since the Knights finished last season in 14th position, having won only six games.
"It's a weird one. We're not training any harder, but we've just got our combinations right," he said. "Our leaders are leading, and we're playing for our coach. I'm happy for Adzy.
"Obviously last year, when you're not getting results, they look at the coach.
"It's still only early in the season, but I'm happy with where we're at."
Saifiti has soldiered on for the past three games after partially dislocating his shoulder in the round-three loss to the Dolphins.
His size and power have been vital for Newcastle after the departiure of David Klemmer to Wests Tigers and the suspension of his twin brother Jacob for five games.
"We don't have much size but we're a hard-working pack," Saifiti said. "Our outside backs are taking a lot of pressure off, running for 200 metres each week.
"We just have to defend well.
"It's not about how many metres we make, it's about defending as a group each week."
Newcastle's medical staff have been managing Saifiti's shoulder, which is expected to require a cortisone injection to coincide with Newcastle's round-10 bye
"Everyone is playing busted at the moment," he said.
"There are lots of niggling injuries, mine just happens to be my shoulder.
"But I've just got to hang in there.
"I just rehab it as much as I can during the week, but it's a physical sport."
A seven-game representative for NSW at Origin level, Saifiti will presumably come into contention for a recall this year if he can maintain his early-season form.
"I'm definitely playing a lot better than last year, but there's a lot of good front-rowers out there," he said. "It's still weeks away and I just have to keep playing well for Newcastle."
