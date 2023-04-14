Newcastle Herald
Northern NSW Football appoint Peter Haynes as new CEO

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 14 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Peter Haynes is the new chief executive officer of Northern NSW Football. Picture supplied
Peter Haynes played with plenty of heart on the pitch and plans to bring a similar passion to his role as the newly appointed chief executive officer of Northern NSW Football (NNSWF).

