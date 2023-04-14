LIAM Manwarring feels the Newcastle Northstars squad can make the most a unique opportunity despite being tested for depth during Australian Ice Hockey League's season-opening weekend.
The Northstars travel to Melbourne for a double header, Mustangs on Saturday (5pm) and Ice on Sunday (2pm), with a large number of regulars unavailable.
Newcastle captain Manwarring is one of five players away representing Australia at the World Championships (division two) in Spain (April 16-22).
He's joined overseas by marquee signing Wehebe Darge, former coach John Kennedy jnr, goalkeeper Charlie Smart and veteran Beau Taylor.
AIHL rookie of the year Ethan Hawes (Canada) and star import Francis Drolet (Italy) are also missing, continuing their respective campaigns abroad.
And from last year's squad, featuring a title decider for the Northerstars, Aussie skipper Robert Malloy and David Jeremy have both linked with AIHL newcomers Central Coast.
"Melbourne's going to be a tough weekend for us. But I went through this exact process and I guess that's how I became successful at this level, by getting an opportunity and there's plenty on offer," Manwarring said.
Maliq West and Thomas Wedesweiler are set for their maiden AIHL appearances, Pat Nadin and Pat Ward likely take Newcastle's leadership reins while Andrew Smardon gets an import spot.
Matt Price, Matt Lindsay and Hamish Powell all return to the Northstars following time off. Ethan Spelde wears the gloves.
Elsewhere, Manwarring will don the green and gold uniform at his first senior tournament with Australia starting against Croatia in Madrid on Sunday.
"They are ranked higher than us and I think they'll be our number one competition," he said.
Next up Newcastle are away to the Sydney Bears (April 29) and travel to meet Canberra in a grand-final replay (May 6) before hosting Central Coast at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium (May 7).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.