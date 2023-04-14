NEWCASTLE hockey player Ky Willott will continue with the Kookaburras for this month's Pro League series in New Zealand.
Having recently clocked up seven of his 22 Test caps against the likes of Argentina, Spain, Germany and India, Willott now faces Great Britain and hosts the Blacks Sticks from April 23 to 30.
The Aussie men's squad, who leave home next week, have four matches scheduled in the space of eight days.
Experienced campaigners Andrew Charter and Daniel Beale bolster the group while seven players have less than 11 international games.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and Norths visit Maitland (3pm), Souths host Gosford (1:30pm) while Tigers tackle Wests (12pm).
The Newcastle women's competition continues to break, returning on April 22.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.