Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne facing push for prison before sentencing over Hunter rape

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 14 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:50am
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne arrives at Newcastle Court for a hearing in 2020. The Supreme Court will hear a push for him to be jailed ahead of his sentencing for Hunter rape. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne arrives at Newcastle Court for a hearing in 2020. The Supreme Court will hear a push for him to be jailed ahead of his sentencing for Hunter rape. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Jarryd Hayne will find out if the NSW Supreme Court thinks he should be locked up before sentencing on two rape counts, after a lower court ruled he was too famous to be detained before then.

